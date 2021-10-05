HC Rejects Suspended MLA Prasant Jagdev’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Cuttack: Suspended BJD’s Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s anticipatory bail plea has been rejected by Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

High Court ordered the MLA to appear before the lower court on Friday and apply for bail the same day.

Jagdev was suspended from the party for his unruly behaviour. The legislator from the Chilika Assembly constituency was purportedly seen thrashing a senior Nagar BJP leader in full public glare at the Balugaon area in Khurda district.

Odisha Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik took strong action against the alleged goon and suspended him.

Reportedly, MLA Jagdev always grabs the news leadline for his controversies. Earlier, he had assaulted Bolagarh Tehsildar, Niharika Nayak.