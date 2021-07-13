HC Directs Keonjhar & Jajpur Admins To Complete NH-215 Repair Work Soon

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Keonjhar and Jajpur district administration along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to complete the road repair work of the Panikoili-Rimuli section of NH-215 within 3 weeks period.

The Court directed that the Collector, Jajpur, and Collector Keonjhar accompanied by the authorised representatives of the NHAI and senior-level engineers shall immediately undertake a visit to the aforementioned stretches of NH 215 including the stretch covered by the three toll plazas, examine the present condition, and put in place a plan of action for repairing the stretches of NH 215 in a time-bound and urgent basis.

“The authorities will decide whether the task should be entrusted to Opp. Party No.10-Gayatri Projects or any other agency but the timely completion of the repairs over the next three weeks must be ensured on a war footing on priority basis,” the Court said in its notification.

“The joint compliance report of the Collector, Jajpur Collector, Keonjhar, and the NHAI shall be placed before this Court on the next date. Photographs/videos of the repaired stretches of the NH 215 shall be enclosed with the report,” the notice read.

“To reiterate, this Court expects that all necessary steps to implement the above directions shall be taken by the Opposite Parties 4, 5 and 6 without waiting for further orders from this Court before the next date,” the notice further read.

