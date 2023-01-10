Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment

HBD Hrithik Roshan; Actor’s Drool-Worthy Pics Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

By Pragativadi News Service
9

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday, today. He is one of the finest talents in Hindi cinema and is best known for his versatility, exceptional acting chops, effortless dance moves, unmatchable looks, and onscreen charm.

Here we present pictures of Hrithik Roshan that will make your heart skip a beat:

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

Pragativadi News Service 15326 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking