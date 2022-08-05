Hazel Keech Is In The Gym To Get Back Her ‘Aa Ante’ Body

New Delhi: Brand new mommy Hazel Keech is all set to get back into her “Aa Ante physique” again. She took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Instead of “bounce back post-baby”, Hazel has preferred to term her post-pregnancy fitness regime as “burn it back baby.” The text on the clip read, “Bounce back post-baby? Naah…Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body.” FYI: Hazel has referred to her song Aa Ante Amalapuram, from the film Maximum, released in 2012.

Take A Look:

For the unversed, earlier this year, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh welcomed a baby boy.