Having Set Perfect Tone For Salaar Part 2 Ceasefire, Tinu Anand Shed Light On Working In Bollywood And South Industry!

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has indeed arrived as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Well-studded with never-seen-before action with an interesting story, the film not only ruled the hearts of the audience but also the box office across the world. The success phenomenon has already started ever since the teaser of Prabhas starrer was released and the rest is history. While the teaser featured talented actor Tinu Anand introducing Salaar, he has a different perception about working in Bollywood and Southern movies.

The teaser of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire captured glimpses of Tinu Anand introducing Salaar and that’s when the audience got to understand the real thrill they are going to witness on the screens. As the actor has been in the industry for a long time and worked extensively across the nation, he truly played a significant role in introducing Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire for the first time to the audience. As the actor truly left an indelible mark with his introductory dialogue in the teaser, he was seen expressing his experience of working in Bollywood and Southern movies.

Recently during an interview, the actor Tinu Anand was asked to share his experience of working in Bollywood and Southern movies, and while replying on the same, he said, “There’s only one shot of Prabhas, in the entire teaser. Rest, it’s me, talking about a character. Prithviraj was there, his wife was there, Prabhas was there, Prashanth was showing it on his laptop, and all of us just set down around his laptop and we saw the teaser. The first thing Prabhas did was, walk across and suddenly he embraced me. ‘Tinu sir, too good sir, too good!’ You know, that gives you a lot of confidence. It gives you a lot of respect for the other person who’s praising you in front of everybody, though he had only one shot at it. Then Prithviraj’s wife turned around Prashanth and said ‘Release this immediately, it’s so good!’ So all of them congratulated me and That is one thing which I, somehow is a warm feeling which I get over there, which is missing here in Bollywood.”

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.