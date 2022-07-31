Having Blackheads; Here Are Some Safest Home Remedies

New Delhi: Blackheads, small bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles, typically affect teenagers and young adults undergoing hormonal changes.

Blackheads are caused when our pores get clogged due to dirt, sweat and oil. When all of these elements get oxidised on our skin, they start looking like blackheads. Since blackheads are stuck between our pores, it makes it very hard to get them out.

But now, just say goodbye as it can be removed by some simple home remedies.

Try these proven home remedies to get rid of blackheads:

Coconut oil, jojoba oil, sugar scrub:

You can exfoliate your skin with a scrub made of coconut oil and sugar. You can alternate coconut oil with jojoba oil and mix sugar, then apply on the face according to your oil preference.

Use baking soda and water:

Take a spoonful of baking soda, half tbsp. lemon juice, mix it with lukewarm water. The paste works very well as a natural exfoliator and shields skin from infection. You can get rid of the tricky, firm blackheads using this home remedy.

Oatmeal scrub:

Make a scrub with plain yogurt, half lemon juice, 1 tbsp oatmeal. Leave the scrub for 15 minutes on your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water. It not only removes blackheads but also imparts radiance to the face.

Milk, honey- cotton strip:

Mix milk and honey and heat it for around 10 seconds. Let them cool down for some time, then apply it over your blackheads. Take a clean cotton strip, and place it on top of it, and let it rest for 15minutes. Following which gently peel the cotton strip off, rinse and apply a moisturizer. Honey is anti-bacterial, milk has lactic acid, which aid in the natural removal process.

Besides all these, the first of the firsts for getting rid of blackheads is moisturising the skin with the right cream or moisturiser. Salicylic acid is a great option for dissolving blackheads away and it can be found in over-the-counter products available on the market.

Drinking a lot of water can help in hydrating the skin surface by keeping the potent oil blocks away.