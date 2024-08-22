“Haven’t Seen Case Like This In 30 Years”: Supreme Court On Kolkata Horror
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today resumed hearing in a case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
Here are the top remarks and observations made by the Supreme Court:
- “Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action”
- “We have referred to the working conditions in general. We have gone to public hospitals. I have slept on the floor of a government hospital when one of my family members was sick. We know that doctors work over 36 hours.”
- “The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you. I am not even going into serious crimes.”
- “How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work.”
- “Doctors must resume work, we assure them there will be no victimisation.”
- “I have not come across a case like this in my last 30 years, Bengal not following criminal procedure code.”
Comments are closed.