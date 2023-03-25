Have To Do My ‘Tapasya’ Even Being Disqualified Permanently: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader, in his first comments after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led government at the Centre and said the move to disqualify him was because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “too scared” to address the Adani issue in his next speech.

Rahul’s press briefing

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen it in his eyes. So he is terrified of the next speech that is going to come and does not want that speech to be in Parliament.”

“I am here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people, I will continue to do that. I am not scared of these threats, of these disqualifications, allegations, prison sentences. I am not scared of them. These people don’t understand me yet, I am not scared of them.”

“I am not interested in hope. (Whether) I get my membership back or not, I will do my job. Even if they permanently disqualify me I will do my job, if they reinstate me, I will do my job. It does not matter to me whether I am in Parliament or outside it. I have to do my ‘tapasya’ and I will keep doing it,”

“The Opposition will benefit the most from this panic reaction of Prime Minister Modi.”

“They have handed us this weapon. They got into panic mode that the truth will come out.”

“I will do whatever I have to do to defend the democratic nature of the country. What does that mean? It means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country.”