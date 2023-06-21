“Have no choice but to obey local governments”: Elon Musk on Twitter after meeting PM Modi

New York: After meeting PM Modi In New York, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Twitter will do its best to ensure free speech when was asked about his take on local government laws and Twitter’s compliance to them.

He said, “Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don’t obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law.”

Elon Musk said that he was planning to come to India next year and expressed confidence that Tesla would be in India soon. Calling his conversation with Prime Minister Modi excellent, Musk said, “I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future. It is quite likely there will be a significant investment in India. It was an excellent conversation with the Prime Minister,” Musk said as quoted by the news agency ANI.