Have Forgotten Last Four Years In These Four Days: Shah Rukh Khan On ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said the overwhelming love coming his way for “Pathaan” has made him forget the last four years when he was away from the big screen.

The Bollywood superstar, who had not given any interviews prior to the film’s release on January 25, sat down with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand to finally discuss his absence from leading man roles and the magic and making of “Pathaan”.

“I thank Aditya (Chopra, producer) and Siddharth… they gave me this opportunity. This is an expensive and time consuming film and to give me a film at a time when I was not working and allow me to be a part of the film, I’m very grateful to them. I have forgotten the last four years in these last four days,” Shah Rukh said in a chat organised by Yash Raj Films here.