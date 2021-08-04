Have Fish Curry But Don’t Turn Parliament Into A Fish Market: Naqvi To O’Brien

New Delhi: Hitting out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien over his ‘papri chaat’ comment, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the former can have fish curry.

Minister Naqvi said, “If he’s allergic to ‘papri-chaat’, he can have fish curry but don’t turn Parliament into a fish market. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done with the conspiracy to malign Parliament’s dignity was never seen before.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also earlier expressed anguish over TMC MP Derek O’ Brien’s ‘making papri chaat’ remark, calling it an insult to the people who elected MPs, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

After PM Modi’s reaction, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O’Brien were seen eating ‘papri chaat’ at the party office.

Reportedly, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien hit out at the Union government on Monday for rushing to pass bills in Parliament.

#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill 😡(See shocking chart👇) Passing legislation or making papri chaat! pic.twitter.com/9plJOr5YbP — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2021

He said, “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” Derek O’Brien tweeted along with a chart of the bills passed.