Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blocked governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account on Monday accusing him of threatening her officials.

In a press conference, Banerjee said that she has “blocked” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Twitter account, a day after he said the state had become “a gas chamber for democracy”.

“I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. I have written several letters to the PM about him. That he [Governor] is not listening and he is threatening everyone. I have even been to him and spoke with him,” Mamata Banerjee said at a news conference.

“He instructs not advises. Treats an elected government like bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated,” she said to the reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of “tapping phones” and “threatening” the state’s chief secretary and director general of police. “Why PM has not removed him [Governor]? Pegasus is running from the Governor house. He is tapping phones,” she said.

Banerjee also said that the governor has threatened the Chief Secretary and the police chief on several occasions.

Soon after her press conference, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to post a screenshot of Article 159 of the Constitution which spells out the functions of a Governor.