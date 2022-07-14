Have An Experience Of Train Travel This Monsson With Railway Chicken Curry

Railway chicken curry cooked in creamy coconut milk is an iconic dish that has a special place in the culinary history of modern India.

The chicken pieces were marinated and boiled beforehand. The gravy was cooked separately and then the chicken pieces were simmered in it. The gravy was thin consistency and runny, but taste amazing with steamed rice. Here is how you could prepare railway chicken curry at home.

Ingredients

2 kg chicken (cut into small pieces)

150 gms coconut

25 gms roasted gram

25 gms poppy seeds

05 gms peppercorns

06 gms fennel seeds 1

0 gms cumin

02 gms cloves

30 gms chilli powder

30 gms coriander powder

10 gms turmeric powder

150 m refined oil

400 gms onion (sliced)

2 green chillies (split)

40 gms ginger – garlic paste

40 gms coconut milk (desiccated coconut x 200 ml water)

Salt as required

Coriander leaves as required

For the tempering

4 red chillies

2 sprigs of curry leaves

3-star anise

Preparation

Wash and drain the chicken pieces Boil the poppy seeds and grind them into a fine paste. Meanwhile, dry roast peppercorns, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and cloves Keep them aside Now dry roast chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder on low flame.

Set them aside Grind the grated coconut with roasted grams, poppy seed paste, roasted masala mix and roasted powder mix Do not add too much water.

Heat oil in a pan Sautés the onion slices until nice and brown Into it add ginger garlic paste and green chillies Sauté until the raw smell is gone Now add the previously prepared coconut – masala paste Mix and sauté well.

Add the chicken pieces Add tomatoes and salt as required Into it add the coconut milk and some water too.

Cook with the lid on Turn off the flame when the chicken pieces are nicely cooked Heat oil and roast red chillies, curry leaves and star anise Add this tempering into the chicken curry Mix well Garnish the tasty railway chicken curry with some chopped coriander leaves.