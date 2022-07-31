Have A Desi Flavoury Taste With Protein-Rich Rajma Chaat

Rajma has been an integral part of all our lives. Just the mere aroma of rajma rice kindles memories of childhood where our mothers made this dish and life would feel perfect.

When it comes to Indian street food, chaat is one of those foods that everyone loves to have. A plateful of murmure, peanuts, sev, tomatoes, onions with delicious chutneys surely makes us go weak in the knees.

So, to recapture those memories and keep our health quotient in mind, Fitelo brings to you a delicious and healthy Bean Salad Recipe.

Soak rajma overnight or for around 7-8 hours.

Pressure cook rajma till it turns soft and then drain the water.

Chop onions and tomatoes finely.

Heat oil in a pan.

Then, add chopped onions and ginger paste.

Saute till onions turn soft.

Now add salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder and you can also add amchur powder according to your diet plan.

Sprinkle little water.

Also, add the chopped tomatoes into the cooked rajma.

Then, saute for a minute till the rajma gets mixed with the masala and then remove it from stove. Now, garnish with chopped coriander leaves.