Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India’s leading corporate dairy company, is happy to announce the completion of the acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited, and its innovative dairy brand “Milky Moo” known for its quality commitment to milk procurement and sales.

This strategic takeover strengthens HAP’s presence in the Eastern Indian dairy market and underscores its mission of delivering fresh, high-quality dairy products to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikumar Misra, Founder of Milk Mantra, shared:

Milk Mantra has always been about building a purpose-driven dairy foods brand, whilst pioneering an ethical milk sourcing model, empowering farmers, and ensuring superior quality dairy products for our consumers. Acquisition by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is a natural progression of our vision to scale our impact and innovation across a broader market. HAP has visionary leadership and has extensive resources that will further elevate the value delivered to consumers and farmers alike. We are happy for the future of Milky Moo, and our ecosystem in this transformative transaction, not just for Odisha but beyond.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, stated:

With Milk Mantra, HAP is now present beyond our strong position in South & West India, now establishing a robust presence in Eastern India.Odisha is a prosperous cow milk belt, and a growing economy. We are excited that a strong brand Milky Moo is added to our stable of brands like Arun, IBACO, Hatsun and Arokya. We are committed to expanding on growing the dairy landscape in Odisha. Logistically, it also gives scope to strengthen markets like northern Andhra, West Bengal and adjoining States, where Arun Ice Cream is already present.