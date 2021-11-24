Hate Going To The Gym? Try These Exercises At Home
New Delhi: Exercising regularly can improve your bone health and lower health risks like heart problems, diabetes, and many more life-threatening diseases. However, many of us don’t prefer working out at the gym. Don’t worry we have piled up some versatile moves that can help you create a total-body at-home workout that fits your needs and abilities.
Squats
- Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and slightly turned out with your weight in your heels.
- Hinge your hips to sit your butt back and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the ground.
- Drive through your heels to stand back up straight. Squeeze your butt and keep your core tight as you stand.
Reverse Lunges
- Start standing with your feet about shoulder-width apart.
- Step backwards with your left foot, landing on the ball of your foot and bending your knees to create two 90-degree angles.
- Push through your right heel to return to standing.
- Repeat on the other side.
Lateral Leg Raises
- Lie on your side, legs extended.
- Lift your top leg 45 degrees, then lower slowly.
- Do 5 lifts with your toe flexed, 5 with your toe pointed, and 5 with your toe pointed toward the ceiling.
- Repeat on the other side.
Marching Glute Bridge
- Lie faceup on your mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the mat into a bridge.
- Keeping your right knee bent, lift your right foot off the floor. Try to keep your hips still.
- Hold for five seconds. Slowly lower your right foot to the ground but keep your hips lifted.
- Lift your left foot off the ground to repeat on the other side.
Spider-Man Mountain Climbers
- Start in a high plank.
- Drive your right knee out and up toward your right tricep. As you do, turn your head to watch your knee meet your arm.
- Alternate sides as fast as you can while still maintaining a sturdy plank and keeping your torso in place.
Donkey Kicks
- Start on all fours.
- Pull your right knee toward your chest, keeping your foot flexed.
- Then, kick your right leg up behind you and toward the sky, then back down, keeping your knee bent and foot flexed.
- Repeat on the other side.