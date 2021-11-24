Hate Going To The Gym? Try These Exercises At Home

New Delhi: Exercising regularly can improve your bone health and lower health risks like heart problems, diabetes, and many more life-threatening diseases. However, many of us don’t prefer working out at the gym. Don’t worry we have piled up some versatile moves that can help you create a total-body at-home workout that fits your needs and abilities.

Squats

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and slightly turned out with your weight in your heels. Hinge your hips to sit your butt back and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Drive through your heels to stand back up straight. Squeeze your butt and keep your core tight as you stand.

Reverse Lunges

Start standing with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Step backwards with your left foot, landing on the ball of your foot and bending your knees to create two 90-degree angles. Push through your right heel to return to standing. Repeat on the other side.

Lateral Leg Raises

Lie on your side, legs extended. Lift your top leg 45 degrees, then lower slowly. Do 5 lifts with your toe flexed, 5 with your toe pointed, and 5 with your toe pointed toward the ceiling. Repeat on the other side.

Marching Glute Bridge

Lie faceup on your mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the mat into a bridge. Keeping your right knee bent, lift your right foot off the floor. Try to keep your hips still. Hold for five seconds. Slowly lower your right foot to the ground but keep your hips lifted. Lift your left foot off the ground to repeat on the other side.

Spider-Man Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank. Drive your right knee out and up toward your right tricep. As you do, turn your head to watch your knee meet your arm. Alternate sides as fast as you can while still maintaining a sturdy plank and keeping your torso in place.

Donkey Kicks