‘Hasta La Vista Baby’, Says Boris Johnson Bids Farewell To PMQs

London: As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the Commons chamber, he bowed out of his final setpiece event in parliament Wednesday, signing off by saying: “Hasta la vista, baby!”

He received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches after concluding his final remarks, although his predecessor Theresa May did not join in with the applause.

In his final answer from the despatch box, Mr Johnson said: “I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be.

“Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

“Cut taxes and de-regulation wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

“I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.

“Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

“And remember above all it’s not Twitter that counts, it’s the people who sent us here.”