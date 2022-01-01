Hashim Amla Hopeful Of Proteas Fight Back In 2nd Test

Johannesburg: Though South Africa lost the first Test against India, former Proteas opener Hashim Amla motivated the formers to fight back in the second Test against India at Johannesburg.

South Africa’s bowling attack was without one of their premier pacemen in Anrich Nortje after he was ruled out of the series due to injury. But Amla felt the bowlers fought back well after that tough opening day.

“It was a fair result. Centurion is notorious for becoming more difficult to bat as the days progress. So once India won the toss, batted and scored in excess of 300 it was game on for the Protea batters to match that score at the very least.”

“Being 130 runs behind is what really hurt them, and it ended up being the difference,” he added.

“Day one, the pitch looked best for batting and credit to the Indians for playing disciplined cricket. It’s obvious when teams come to SA that their batsman talk about leaving well outside off stump and that’s probably where the Proteas let themselves down,” Amla further added.