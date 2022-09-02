Haryana Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Train For Resisting Molestation Bid, Dies

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman died after she was thrown out of a moving passenger train by a “drunk man” who tried to molest her near Haryana’s Tohana station in Fatehabad on Thursday night.

According to media reports, the woman was travelling with her nine-year-old son and the incident took place between Dhamtan Sahib and Tohana railway stations in a passenger train.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) informed that the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak and was travelling to Tohana where her husband was waiting at the railway station to pick her up.

The accused, identified as Sandeep, started troubling and teasing her and later he allegedly pushed the woman off the train in a fit of anger. After the woman fell off the train, as per the police, he also jumped off the moving train. The accused was found unconscious near railway tracks, by the police.

SHO of GRP police station, Hisar, Naresh Kumar told PTI that the incident took place after passengers had got off from the train at a previous station and most coaches were empty.

Kumar also said that the woman resisted attempts of the accused to harass her, but was allegedly pushed down from the running train and she died due to the injuries. The entire incident was narrated by her son, who was crying profusely when the train reached Tohana railway station.