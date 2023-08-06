Haryana violence: Police take down 200 posts, block 4 accounts for spreading hatred

Gurgaon: Acting against hate posts that were circulated online before and after the July 31 communal violence in Nuh, Gurgaon police have got social media platforms to take down 200 such uploads, blocked four accounts and sent requests to suspend 16 more.

Of the four accounts that were blocked for making incendiaryposts, two were on Facebook and the remaining on X (erstwhile Twitter). Police are also investigating the role of a YouTube channel apparently run by a blogger based in Pakistan and a Facebook page called Meo Army for their role in instigating violence.

