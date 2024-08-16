Haryana To Vote On October 1 For State Elections, Counting On October 4

Chandigarh: Haryana is set to vote in a single phase on October 1 to elect a new state government, the Election Commission announced today. The results for the assembly elections will be declared on October 4.

A total of 20,629 polling stations – including 7,132 urban and 13,497 rural – will be set up for over 2 crore voters, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Booths will be set up in multistoried buildings as well in urban areas in Gurugram, Sonepat and Faridabad.

There are 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, including 73 General and 17 Scheduled Castes (SC) seats. As many as 10,321 centenarians voters will also be part of the democractic process.

The Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on September 5. September 12 will be the last date for making nominations, September 13 the last date for scrutiny and September 16 the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

“We are ready to hold inclusive and accessible elections,” declared Mr Kumar.

The term of the current assembly ends on November 3. Election officials had recently visited Haryana to oversee the poll preparedness.

Hours ahead of the likely announcement, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini released the first instalment of a bonus for over 5.20 lakh farmers in the state. The ₹ 2,000 per acre bonus for Kharif crops was released in view of a rain deficit this year. He also announced veterinary polyclinics in eight districts and ₹ 3 lakh insurance cover for dairy farmers earning less than ₹ 3 lakh annually.

