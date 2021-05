Haryana Govt Imposes 7-Day Complete Lockdown From Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday announced a complete lockdown for 7 days. As per the announcement, the state will go under a complete lockdown from May 3 (tomorrow) and will end on May 10 morning.

3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

On Friday, the Haryana government had imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown started from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.