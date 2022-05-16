Haryana: Five Drown In Western Yamuna Canal Of Yamunanagar

Haryana: Five men were feared drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in the Buria region of Yamunanagar, Haryana on late Sunday evening.

It is reported that a group of 10 men was allegedly threatened and forced by another group to jump into the river to save their lives out of which only five managed to float up.

“Around 9-10 people were here, swimming. A few other people came and started pelting stones. They had an enmity from 2020,” said DSP (Yamunanagar-1) Subhash Chand.

“Out of fear, people went deeper and 5 people who didn’t know how to swim, drowned. We will take action on the basis of their statements,” said the DSP.

Shoukeen, another survivor, said they were on the river bank when the men arrived and all of them had to jump into the river to save their lives.

“Most of us don’t know how to swim. Five of us managed to save our lives. Our friends were shouting for help but the armed men pelted stones at them and left when they were sure that all have drowned. One of our friends, who survived, was attacked with sticks and is badly injured,” Shoukeen told the media.