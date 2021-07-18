Haryana Extends COVID Restrictions Till July 27

Chandigarh: To stem the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government has extended the lockdown across the state till July 27.

According to the guidelines issued today, restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will be allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitization and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Besides, home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 11 pm.

Similarly, clubhouses/ restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms.

While members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding, Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 100 persons subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also.