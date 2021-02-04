Harshdeep Kaur, Hubby Mankeet Singh All Set To Welcome Their First Child

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur is ready to welcome her first child in March. The singer took Twitter to announce the joyful information.

She wrote, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings 🙏🏼”

<>

So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most ❤️

Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 👶🏼

Need your Blessings 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NyazZTyxxm — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 4, 2021

</>

Known for her Sufi and heartfelt renditions, Harshdeep Kaur married Mankeet Singh in 2015. Whereas asserting her marriage, the “Kabira” singer had shared how she made her ‘greatest pal, her companion for all times’.