Harshada Sharad Becomes First Indian To Win Gold At IWF Junior World Ch’ships

Heraklion: Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships 2022.

Harshada lifted 153-kg in the 45-kg weight category, which includes 70kg in Snatch and 83 kg in Clean and Jerk to finish on top of the podium.

She left eight competitors behind as India bagged a medal on the opening day of the competition.

Turkey’s Bektas Cansu bagged the silver medal while Moldova’s Teodora-Luminita Hincu won the bronze medal.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in the continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu, who won a bronze in 2013, and last year’s silver winner Achinta Sheuli are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.