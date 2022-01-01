‘Harry Potter’ Cast Then-And-Now Photos

New Delhi: The long-awaited Harry Potter reunion will air on January 1 and we will meet the stars, It’s been a long wait to see them all in the same frame, so here’s a look at what the younger casts have been up to.

Daniel Radcliffe

The boy who played Harry has explored a variety of genres, from horror (Woman In Black, Horns), romantic comedies (What-If) to period dramas (A Young Doctor’s Notebook).

Rupert Grint

After playing Harry’s partner and best friend for ten years, Rupert Grint decided to explore independent films, proving his worth with projects like Into The White and Moonwalkers. After appearing on The ABC Murders, he is now in the Apple TV production of The Servant.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson grew up in front of our eyes as the sharp and intelligent Hermione Granger. Following this, she starred in movies like The Perks of Being an Outcast, The Bling Ring and Noah.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton has experimented with many genres, including the historical miniseries Labyrinth, the period drama Belle, and Doctor Alchemy on the DC series The Flash. Apart from that, he was also a regular in the sci-fi series Origin and the horror film A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting.

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis played the role of the terrified and perpetually clumsy Neville Longbottom, who later became an unsuspecting wizard and killed Voldemort’s serpent, Naagini. Since then, Matthew has starred in movies like The Rise, the box office hit Me Before You. He also had his first theatrical role in Our Boys, which ran in London in 2012. He was seen in crime dramas like Ripper Street and Happy Valley before starring in the drama Girlfriends in 2018.

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright was the shy and nervous Ginny Weasley, who became a force to be reckoned with at the end of the series, and also, well, Harry’s lover. She starred in a number of independent films including Before I sleep, The Sea, After The Dark, and made his stage debut in The Moment Of Truth.

James and Oliver Phelps

Weasley twins brothers haven’t made many movies after that, instead collaborating on a podcast called Normal Not Normal, where they interview celebrities, including their former co-stars, including Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch.