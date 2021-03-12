‘Harry Potter’ Actor Katie Leung Says She Was Told to Deny Receiving Racist Attacks: Reports

London: Actor Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise, opened up about experiencing racist attacks from fans online while filming the fantasy series.

The “Harry Potter” actor Katie Leung says publicists advised her to deny being the target of online racist abuse from the franchise’s fans.

“I was Googling myself at one point, and I was on this website, which was kind of dedicated to the Harry Potter fandom. I remember reading all the comments. And, yeah, it was a lot of racist shit,” she says.