London: Harry Brook has become the first English cricketer in 34 years to score a Test triple century, achieving this milestone on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

His remarkable innings came from just 310 deliveries, making him the sixth English player to reach a triple century in Test cricket. Moreover, Brook’s innings established a new record for the highest Test score by an Englishman against Pakistan, eclipsing Denis Compton’s 278 at Trent Bridge in 1954.

Brook was eventually out for 317 from 322 balls, including 29 fours and three sixes. Previously, Joe Root and Brook had set a new benchmark for England’s highest partnership in Test cricket with 454 runs.

The last time an English player scored a triple century was when Graham Gooch hit 333 against India in 1990. Brian Lara retains the record for the highest individual Test score with his unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

