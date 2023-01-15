Harnaaz Sandhu Trips On Stage For Her Last Walk As Miss Universe

New Delhi: R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA was crowned as the Miss Universe 2022 winner. Earlier, Harnaaz Sandhu created history in December 2021 by becoming the third person to win the coveted crown for India.

Harnaaz’s impressive reign ended today, and it was an emotional journey as she took her last walk on the Miss Universe stage. Harnaaz paid a beautiful tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta while walking the ramp in style.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

On Sunday (IST), Harnaaz Sandhu took her final walk as the outgoing Miss Universe before crowning USA’s R’bonney Gabriel as her successor. Dressed in black, Harnaaz Sandhu held back tears as she blew kisses in the air and even tripped on stage before recovering quickly.

During the emotional moment, her voiceover played, “I was 17 years old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I’ve been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing.”