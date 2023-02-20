Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes 1st Cricketer To Attain Elusive T20 Feat, Even Before Rohit Sharma

Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday became the first cricketer-ever to play 150 T20Is as she took the field for India against Ireland in a Women’s T20 World Cup match.

In men’s cricket, Rohit Sharma has played the most number of matches (148) in the shortest format.

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 First woman cricketer to play 1⃣5⃣0⃣ T20Is 🙌 🔝 Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet on a special landmark 👏 👏#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X1DyIqhlZI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur also crossed the 3000-run mark in T20I.

In women’s cricket, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates has played the second-most number of matches (143) while India’s Smriti Mandhana is third with 115 appearances.

Harmanpreet Kaur made her T20I debut for India in 2009 and has been leading the women’s team in the shortest format since 2018.

Harmanpreet Kaur is also the first Indian captain to lead women’s team to a T20 World Cup final — the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final where Australia defeated India.