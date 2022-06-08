Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur Appointed As India Women’s ODI Captain

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Hours after Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as India women’s ODI captain on Wednesday.

The All-India Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

India will play three T20Is, beginning June 23, and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Thursday

23rd June

1st T20I

Dambulla

2

Saturday

25th June

2nd T20I

Dambulla

3

Monday

27th June

3rd T20I

Dambulla

4

Friday

1st July

1st ODI

Kandy

5

Monday

4th July

2nd ODI

Kandy

6

Thursday

7th July

3rd ODI

Kandy

