Harmanpreet Kaur Appointed As India Women’s ODI Captain

Mumbai: Hours after Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as India women’s ODI captain on Wednesday.

The All-India Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

India will play three T20Is, beginning June 23, and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.