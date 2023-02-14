Harleen Sethi Aces Yoga Asanas; Take A Look

New Delhi: Actor Harleen Sethi aced yoga asanas by the sea giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram the Gone Game 2 actor shared the picture

Sharing the post she wrote: “@moonomens prediction for me is that I’m going to be introduced to new states of being this year and I’m going to be positively surprised by how differently my life is going to pan out from what I ever imagined …wohooo! Looking forward to 2023 with eyes and heart wide open,”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

</>