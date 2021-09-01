Harishankar-Nrusinghanath Development Project To Uplift Pilgrim Experience At Gandhamardan Hills

Bhubaneswar: A presentation was made before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today on an integrated development plan for sustainable tourism at Harishankar and Nrusinghanath temples in the Gandhamardan region.

The project aims at improving pilgrim & visitor experience of the twin temples of Harishankar and Nrusinghanath at Gandhamardan hills. The entire temple region will be developed with a focus on religious & cultural traditions, natural eco-system, and adventure tourism. It is likely to be completed by December 2022.

The master plan of the project includes connectivity with up-gradation of vehicular road and parking, up-gradation of vending zone, religious street, cultural plaza, visitor facilities with centre for cultural traditions and herbal centre, public park and plaza with picnic zone, kids play area, amphitheater and up-gradation of temple facilities with beautification and lighting, restoration of Dharmasala, Bhoga Mandap and Kitchen.

There is also a proposal of an 18-kilometer path for trekking on the hills with active spots like benches, info signages, toilets, café, and watch-towers.

This was the third meeting on the development of Harishankar and Nrusinghanath.

The meeting was moderated by Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian.

OTDC Chairperson Srimayee Mishra, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jena, ACS Forest Mona Sharma, and other senior officers attended the meeting.