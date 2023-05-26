Harekrushna Mahatab State Library To Get Facelift Under 5T Model

Bhubaneswar: The Harekrushna Mahatab State Library in the Capital city will undergo renovation with availability of more books and magazines under 5T model of governance.

It was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian who visited the Library today and discussed with the readers about the facilities and difficulties.

The State Library is one of the premier libraries of Odisha. Every day hundreds of students and youngsters preparing for various competitive exams come here for studying. As the library has become old, it needs urgent renovation.

The benches, tables and other furniture will be replaced along with the flooring and various structures, Pandian said.

In addition, the books will be stored in a modern way and the entire library will be air-conditioned. The new building on the premises of the library will be equipped with furniture and air-conditioning.

He added the government will take steps facilitate the study of more students and the public.

Landscaping of the library premises will be carried out. A food court will be opened for students and public and a cafeteria will also be made by Mission Shakti. Food center will also be opened for the convenience of these students, he informed.

As the students coming to the library are mainly preparing for various competitive exams, enough competitive magazines will be kept in the library and the entire library will be managed through IT Enabled Smart Management. Apart from this, Motivational Talks will also be organized regularly by the successful personalities for Career Counselling. It will be especially helpful for students preparing for various competitive exams.