Hardik Pandya Opens Up On The Support He Received From MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya opened up on how Dhoni supported him when he made his debut for the Indian side in the year 2016. Pandya also added that he was lucky to have played under Dhoni.

“When I joined the Indian team, I saw guys whom I had seen growing up – Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra. Even before I played for India, they were the stars. For me, when I went there it was a big thing. So obviously the kind of debut I had – I think I am the first cricketer who had gone for 21 runs in his first over – I genuinely felt that ok, this might be my last over. But I was very blessed and lucky to play under Mahi bhai who showed lot of trust in us which has helped us reach where we did,” said Pandya on the SGTV Podcast.

“Just after the third game of my international career, Mahi bhai told me you will be in the World Cup team. I did not even bat in that game but he assured me that you have expressed yourself. Yeah, it was just a dream come true,” concluded Pandya.