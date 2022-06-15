Hardik Pandya Named India Captain For Ireland T20Is

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya has been named as the skipper as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday named a power-packed squad for their two-match T20I series against Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 17-member squad for the T20I series against Ireland. Team India will play two T20Is on June 26th and 28th in Dublin.

Right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi has also earned his maiden India call-up following his decent performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as the vice-captain for the upcoming series. The pacer has been in impressive form for the Men in Blue in the ongoing series against the Proteas.

Fast bowlers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who are both yet to play a game against South Africa, have also found a place in the squad.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer won’t be a part of the series as they will join the Indian team in England for the Test in Birmingham. Pant is currently leading India against South Africa.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik