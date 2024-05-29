Hardik Pandya joins Team India in New York, starts training for T20 World Cup

New York: Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reached the USA and he straightaway started training with the Indian team. Hardik, who had a tough IPL season, didn’t travel with the first batch of players but he has reached the New York and posted photos of the first training session on social media.

Team India has started the preparations for the mega ICC event and focused on bringing the trophy back home. India won the inaugural T20 WC title in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s leadership but have been eluded from the title since then.

Pandya, who has been going through a lean patch, will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the T20 WC. He posted a few photos on social media. “On national duty,” the Indian all-rounder captioned the post.

On national duty 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pDji7UkUSm — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 29, 2024

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.