Hardik Pandya is a role model for all those who dream to achieve something big in life: Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Hardik Pandya for leading Gujarat Titans from the front in the TATA IPL 2022 and stated that the responsibility of captaincy will only make him a better cricketer and a person.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan praised the India all-rounder for the way he’s performed in the tournament saying it will also help him make his India comeback. Harbhajan said, “He seems to be relishing his role as a captain and leading the team from the front. He’s performing with the bat for Gujarat Titans and has also started bowling well which are good signs for Team India as well. Look, he aims to make his India comeback and if he can start giving those five-six overs with the ball then it will be a big positive for the national side because they’ll need a player of his calibre in the T20 World Cup in Australia. I believe that the responsibility of leading a team will only make Hardik a better player, a better captain, and a better person. Something similar happened with Rohit Sharma as well.”

Harbhajan applauded Hardik’s hard work and dedication to fulfilling his father’s dream of becoming a star cricketer and declared him a role model for several aspiring cricketers.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, “Hardik’s hard work and dedication to fulfil his father’s dream (to play cricket for India) is inspiring. He has shown what one can achieve through perseverance. Hardik is representing every person who wishes to rise from the bottom and make a mark for himself.”

Watch GT vs SRH on 11th April, 6.30 pm onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar