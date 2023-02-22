Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Give Major Fashion Goal; Stuns In Silver & Ivory Look
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared unseen pictures from their wedding Sangeet on Instagram.
The couple opted for black-and-ivory looks to dance the night away. On Tuesday evening, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from their wedding Sangeet with the caption, “My dance partner for life.”
Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. They became parents to a son, Agastya, months later, in July 2020.
