Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Give Major Fashion Goal; Stuns In Silver & Ivory Look

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared unseen pictures from their wedding Sangeet on Instagram.

The couple opted for black-and-ivory looks to dance the night away. On Tuesday evening, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from their wedding Sangeet with the caption, “My dance partner for life.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

</>

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. They became parents to a son, Agastya, months later, in July 2020.