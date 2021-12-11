Hardcore Woman Maoist Surrenders In Koraput

Koraput: A woman hardcore Maoist, Kamleswari Marei, surrendered before DIGP, South Western Range, in Koraput on Saturday.

She was a member of the military Mainpur local guerilla squad (LGS) under Mainpur Nuapada Division of CPI (Maoist) organisation.

She surrendered before DIGP Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, at the district police headquarters saying she wished to lead a normal life.

According to officials, Marei alias Amila of Mainpur LGS is a native of Hanamundi under Bishrampur police limits of Kondagaon district in neighbouring State Chhattisgarh.

Amila was inducted into the CPI (Maoist) organization in the year 2019 in Mainpur LGS, Chhattisgarh as a Party member. She worked in Mainpur LGS from 2019 to 2021 under the command of Satyam Gawde.

She was armed with a Country Made Gun (Single Shot). She was known to be a literate member of the group. She had taught the general ability to other party members.

After seeing a lot of developmental activities being undertaken by the Government of Odisha, she realized the futility of the violent path of Naxalism and thus decided to join the mainstream of society.