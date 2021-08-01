Hardcore Maoist Surrenders Before Police In Bolangir

Bolangir: A hardcore Maoist, Aitu Korsa (23) alias Surjan, one of the active members of KKBN division, has surrendered before the Bolangir Superintendent of Police today.

A native of Mankeli village under Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Aitu was taught about revolutionary ideology since childhood. In the year 2012, he was very much influenced by Dinesh, a local leader and as per his direction, he joined the revolutionary Maoist organisation as a PM.

Prior to his joining in CPI (Maoist) organisation, Aitu was working as a member of Bal Sangathan in his village.

In the year 2013, he was transferred to Sunabeda division. After two months, he was shifted to BBM Division as a PM and started carrying 12 Bore.

Later, in the year 2016, he was transferred to KKBN Division and worked under the leadership of Dasru.

In the year 2018, he was promoted to the rank of ACM in the Kodanga Mahanadi Sanjukta Area Committee.

He has participated in many attacks on security forces and ambush in addition to several incidents including IED Blast in Gochhapada PS area in 2017. He was also accused in killing of a civilian in 2019.

Aitu will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha. He will also get financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of their will, said a release by the police.