Hardcore Maoist Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: A hardcore Maoist was killed during an encounter with security personnel on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border today.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the CRPF 150 and 131 battalions and DRG and STF jawans undertook a joint combing operation in the Chintagumpha forest ahead of the Martyr Week of Naxals.

Meanwhile, the red rebels opened fire on the security forces. In retaliatory firing, the cops gunned down one Maoist cadre.

Notably, A day earlier on Saturday, four Naxals surrendered before SP Abhishek Pallav as part of the ongoing rehabilitation campaign (home return) in the Dantewada district.