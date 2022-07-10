Hardcore Maoist Carrying Rs 1 L Bounty Arrested In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh on his head, has been arrested by the security forces from Tulsi reserve forest under Mathili PS limits here.

The arrested Maoist has been identified as Laxman Podiami @ Laxman Kurami, a native of Bastar district. He was working as a Party Member of Mahupadar LGS under Kangerghati Area Committee of DKSZC.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding camping of a Maoist group, a joint special anti-naxal operations comprising of SOG and DVF Unit was launched in the area of Tulsi reserve forest under Mathili PS limits.

During the search, the operational parties apprehend Laxman and seized one country-made gun from him.

Laxman joined the Maoist group in the year 2017 and prior to his joining he was working as a militia member for the Maoist party.

He was involved in many cases Malkangiri district as well as Chhattisgarh including destruction of Temurupalli GP office and looting of Govt. Properties under Mathili PS on 17/18.05.2019 and killing of one civilian namely Sukumar Mandal of village-Talpadar on 17.12.2020.