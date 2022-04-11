Hardcore Maoist Carrying Cash Reward Surrenders In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: An active hardcore Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh on his head and wanted in many crimes, has surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district on Monday.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Vantala Raju (32) alias Sagar, a cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Malkangiri today.

According to the police, Raju joined the CPI (Maoist)in 2016. He was working as a party member of Pedabailu-Korukonda AC of the East-Visakha Division under the AOBSZC.

He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by the Government of Odisha.

Addressing a presser at the Malkangiri district police headquarters, Nitesh Wadhwani, SP, Malkangiri informed, “He was a cadre Maoist. He was active in Andhra and Odisha. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head announced by the Odisha government. He surrendered at the SP office here.”

“Raju laid down his arms due to the good work done in the cut-off area in the last one or two years by way of area domination exercises provision of roads, schools and other development activities by the State government,” he said.

“This surrender is a big achievement for the Odisha government, Odisha police and the BSF,” stated SK Sinha, DIG, BSF.