Harbhajan Singh, Wife Geeta Basra Test Covid-19 Positive

By Pradeep Sahoo
Mumbai: Former Team India star cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra have tested positive for Covid-19. The former off-spinner informed that he has contracted the virus on his official Twitter account. 

Check out his post below: 

On the other hand, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis. she wrote “After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us.” 

Take a look: 

