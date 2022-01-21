Harbhajan Singh, Wife Geeta Basra Test Covid-19 Positive

Mumbai: Former Team India star cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra have tested positive for Covid-19. The former off-spinner informed that he has contracted the virus on his official Twitter account.

Check out his post below:

I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

On the other hand, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis. she wrote “After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us.”

Take a look: