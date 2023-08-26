Sambalpur University
Top NewsBreakingState

Harassment Slur Surfaces Against Assistant Professor Of Sambalpur University

By Pragativadi News Service
7

Sambalpur: A lady assistant professor of Sambalpur University has levelled harassment allegations against an assistant professor of the Political Science department.

After the female assistant professor alleged that the assistant professor of the Political Science department Rajat Kujur had been harassing her, the Sambalpur University Vice-Chancellor constituted a committee to probe the allegations.

He said that necessary action would be taken after the committee submits a report in connection with the allegation.

Pragativadi News Service 26071 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking