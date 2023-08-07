Harassment slur: Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt deposes before Mahila police in Cuttack

Cuttack: Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt has deposed before Mahila police in Cuttack. However, Bhatt has claimed, “Allegations brought against me are false and baseless.”

Notably, Sourin Bhatt, has been accused of harassing a woman in Cuttack. The complainant, who initially went to Jagatpur police station, moved against Sourin Bhatt at Mahila Police station in the city for lodging a complaint.

The complainant alleged that Sourin Bhatt has exploited her, both physically and mentally, on the pretext of giving her false promises.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections- 376, 493, 341, 294, 417 and 506 has been registered in this connection. The statements of the complainant has also been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC.

The allegations against Sourin Bhatt come in the backdrop of the recent storm created in Ollywood over casting couch allegations.