Harassment Case Registered Against Singer Shaurin Bhatt In Cuttack

Cuttack: Popular play-back and album singer Shaurin Bhatt landed in trouble after a young woman filed a case of harassment at Mahila Police station in the city.

The woman went to the Jagatpur police station in Cuttack where the officials referred the matter to Mahila police station.

The complainant alleged that the Mumbai-based singer exploited her by promising to make her a singer. She further complained that she was mentally and physically abused.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under section 376, 493, 341, 294, 417, 506 of IPC.

The police have also recorded the statement of the young woman under section 161 of CrPC.

On the other hand, the singer’s response to the complaint is not immediately available.