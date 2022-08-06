Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Post Offices to remain open on all days including on holidays till I-Day

It will facilitate sale and delivery of National flags under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: To facilitate the sales and distribution of National Flags under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022.

All delivery Post Offices and other important post offices, across the country, will be functional to the extent for supporting this public campaign.

Special arrangements will be made for the sale of National Flags on public holidays i.e. on 7th, 9th and 14th August 2022 through at least one counter at Post Offices.

Special arrangements will also be made for the delivery of the National Flags in all delivery Post Offices.

